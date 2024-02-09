RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Shares Official Making Of Video For Cover Of HÉROES DEL SILENCIO Hit "Entre Dos Tierras"

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann recently released an official video for his cover of the 1990 Héroes Del Silencio hit, "Entre Dos Tierras". He has shared an official Making Of clip from the video shoot, which can be veiwed below.

On January 2nd, Lindemann performed "Entre Dos Tierras" live in Monterrey, Mexico as the last song of the night. Check out fan-filmed video below.