RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN To Release New Solo Album In November; "Sport Frei" Single / Video Streaming

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann will release his new solo album, Zunge (translated: Tongue) on November 17th. It is now available for pre-order in various formats via Rammstein's online shop here.

Lindemann dropped the official video for his new single, "Sport Frei", going into the weekend. Check it out below.

The complete album tracklist has yet to be made public, but a total of five singles have been released since September 8th: "Zunge", "Nass", "Schweiss", "Lecker" and "Sport Frei".

"Zunge"

"Nass"

"Schweiss"

"Lecker"