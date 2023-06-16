RAMMSTEIN - German Police Open Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Frontman TILL LINDEMANN

According to a recent report by DW News, allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. Following the claims by one Shelby Lynn that were made public earlier, a new investigation by German reporters shows that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests.

A report from the UK's BBC, published June 15th, reveals German police have opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Lindemann. A number of women have now alleged they were recruited for sex at concerts. Shelby Lynn, from Northern Ireland, recently told the BBC she believed her drink had been spiked and she had been "groomed for sex."

Lindemann has denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling the claims "without exception untrue".

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecution's office said: "Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics."

Prosecutors opened the investigation on their own initiative as well as "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties," referring to people not directly involved in the alleged incidents, according to the AFP news agency.

Rammstein recently issued a statement regarding the allegations via Instagram. It reads as follows (translated from German):

"The reports over the last few days have caused irritation and raised questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously.

We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows - in front of and behind the stage.

We condemn any kind of abuse and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view.

But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either."