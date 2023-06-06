RAMMSTEIN Issue Statement Regarding Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Frontman TILL LINDEMANN - "We Take Them Extremely Seriously"

According to a recent report by DW News, allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. Following the claims by one Shelby Lynn that were made public earlier last week, a new investigation by German reporters shows that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests.

Check out the full DW news report below.

Rammstein has since issued a statement regarding the allegations via Instagram. It reads as follows (translated from German):

"The reports over the last few days have caused irritation and raised questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously.

We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows - in front of and behind the stage.

We condemn any kind of abuse and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view.

But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either."

Stay tuned for updates.