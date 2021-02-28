RAMMSTEIN Keyboardist Confirms A New Album "We Hadn't Planned On" Has Been Recorded

In October 2020, Rammstein surprised their fans with an Instagram update saying they were back in the studio (see below). The band rented a studio in La Fabrique in September 2020, located at a former 19th farm century in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France. It was unexpected news given the band had hinted that their 2019, dubbed Untitled, could very well be their last. Rammstein's previous album, Liebe Ist Für Alle Da, was released in 2009.

In a recent interview with Motor.de, keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz commented on the buzz that a new Rammstein album has been recorded:

"The fact that we couldn't perform live (due to the pandemic) increased our creativity. We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn't planned on."

No further information is available at this time. Stay tuned for updates.