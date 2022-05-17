RAMMSTEIN Kick Off European Tour 2022 In Prague; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. They finally kicked off the tour on May 15th in Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letnany. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Armee der Tristen" (live debut)
"Zick Zack" (live debut)
"Links 2-3-4"
"Sehnsucht"
"Zeig Dich"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Heirate Mich"
"Zeit" (live debut)
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
Encore:
"Engel" (piano version)
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
Encore 2:
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
"Adieu" (live debut)
Remaining dates are listed below.
May
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion
26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers