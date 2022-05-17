RAMMSTEIN Kick Off European Tour 2022 In Prague; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. They finally kicked off the tour on May 15th in Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letnany. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Armee der Tristen" (live debut)

"Zick Zack" (live debut)

"Links 2-3-4"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Zeit" (live debut)

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

Encore:

"Engel" (piano version)

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

"Adieu" (live debut)

Remaining dates are listed below.

May

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion

26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June

4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium

12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers