RAMMSTEIN Launch Scavenger Hunt To Win Tickets For Upcoming Shows On European Stadium Tour 2023

German metal juggernaut Rammstein has checked in with the following message for the fans:

"Find the Rammstein poster in your city to win concert tickets! Find one of 6 unique posters hidden across Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Helsinki and Vienna, hold your phone with NFC to the X and be the first to solve the Rammstein riddle to win. Good luck!"

All coordinates can be found at this location.

Rammstein's tour schedule is as follows:

June

7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport

17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz

July

1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo

6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna

15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

22 - Paris, France - Stade de France

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

August

4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium

Rammstein's iconic 1997 studio album featuring "Du hast" and "Engel", is back on June 9 as the remastered Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition.

The Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition will be released as a CD, double LP (white or black vinyl), cassette, as well as digitally, including a newly-mixed version of "Spiel mit mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph.

CD and double LP come in an embossed silver foil slipcase with a 40-page booklet holding unpublished photos of the band by Gottfried Helnwein.

Du Hast Post! Send a Rammstein postcard with a Rammstein stamp wherever you want in the world with every pre-order of the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition until May 7, 2023 in the RammsteinShop.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sehnsucht"

"Engel"

"Tier"

"Bestrafe mich"

"Du hast"

"Bück dich"

"Spiel mit mir"

"Klavier"

"Alter Mann"

"Eifersucht"

"Küss mich (Fellfrosch)"

"Spiel mit mir" (2023 Mix)