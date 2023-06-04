RAMMSTEIN Launch Scavenger Hunt To Win Tickets For Upcoming Shows On European Stadium Tour 2023
June 4, 2023, 32 minutes ago
German metal juggernaut Rammstein has checked in with the following message for the fans:
"Find the Rammstein poster in your city to win concert tickets! Find one of 6 unique posters hidden across Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Helsinki and Vienna, hold your phone with NFC to the X and be the first to solve the Rammstein riddle to win. Good luck!"
All coordinates can be found at this location.
Rammstein's tour schedule is as follows:
June
7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport
17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz
July
1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo
6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
22 - Paris, France - Stade de France
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
August
4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium
Rammstein's iconic 1997 studio album featuring "Du hast" and "Engel", is back on June 9 as the remastered Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition.
The Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition will be released as a CD, double LP (white or black vinyl), cassette, as well as digitally, including a newly-mixed version of "Spiel mit mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph.
CD and double LP come in an embossed silver foil slipcase with a 40-page booklet holding unpublished photos of the band by Gottfried Helnwein.
Du Hast Post! Send a Rammstein postcard with a Rammstein stamp wherever you want in the world with every pre-order of the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition until May 7, 2023 in the RammsteinShop.
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Sehnsucht"
"Engel"
"Tier"
"Bestrafe mich"
"Du hast"
"Bück dich"
"Spiel mit mir"
"Klavier"
"Alter Mann"
"Eifersucht"
"Küss mich (Fellfrosch)"
"Spiel mit mir" (2023 Mix)