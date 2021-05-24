RAMMSTEIN - North America Stadium Tour Rescheduled To 2022, Two New Shows Added

Rammstein has announced that the band's first-ever full production stadium tour in North America will be moved to autumn 2022.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, the tour has added a second date at the L.A. Coliseum on September 24, 2022 and a third show at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4, 2022. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public at 10am local time on Friday, May 28th. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. To purchase tickets or for further information, visit this location.

New 2022 Dates:

August

21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

September

3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

October

1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol



