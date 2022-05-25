RAMMSTEIN Premier Official Music Video For New Single "Dicke Titten"
May 25, 2022, an hour ago
German industrial metal band, Rammstein, have released a music video for their new single, "Dicke Titten". The single will soon be available on CD and 7" vinyl. Pre-order here, and watch the new clip below:
Rammstein's new album, Zeit, is out now. The photo for the new album cover was shot by Canadian musician/photographer, Bryan Adams, on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.
Zeit, the band's eighth studio album, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Armee der Tristen"
"Zeit"
"Schwarz"
"Giftig"
"Zick Zack"
"OK"
"Meine Tränen"
"Angst"
"Dicke Titten"
"Lügen"
"Adieu"
"Angst" video:
"Zick Zack" video:
"Zeit" video:
Rammstein have announced the first dates for their 2023 UK / European in support of their new album, Zeit.
Ticket pre-sales start Thursday, June 2 at 10 AM, CET here. Members of the band's fan club will have exclusive access to limited pre-sale tickets from 10 AM, CET on Monday, May 30 - 10 AM, CEST on Wednesday June 1.
Confirmed dates:
May
31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional
June
3 - Valladolid, Spain - Estadio Jose Zorrilla
5 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano
12 - Belfast, Ireland - Ormeau Park
16 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park
21 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
25 - Paris, France - Stade de France
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
29 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
July
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
7 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
8 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
13 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro
August
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena
17 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
The band's 2022 tour dates are listed below.
May
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion
26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers