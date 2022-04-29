RAMMSTEIN Release "Angst" Music Video; Zeit Album Out Now
April 29, 2022, 21 minutes ago
German industrial metal band, Rammstein, have released a music video for their new single, "Angst". The track is included on Rammstein's new album, Zeit, out now. Watch the video below.
The photo for the new album cover was shot by Canadian musician/photographer, Bryan Adams, on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.
Zeit, the band's eighth studio album, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Armee der Tristen"
"Zeit"
"Schwarz"
"Giftig"
"Zick Zack"
"OK"
"Meine Tränen"
"Angst"
"Dicke Titten"
"Lügen"
"Adieu"
"Angst" video:
"Zick Zack" video:
"Zeit" video:
Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are listed below.
May
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion
26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers