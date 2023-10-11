RAMMSTEIN Reveal Dates For Europe Stadium Tour 2024; New Video Trailer Posted

Rammstein have revealed the dates for their Europe Stadium Tour. Find the dates below, as well as a new video trailer.

Tickets go on sale exclusively for LIFAD members on Monday, October 16 at 11 AM, CEST. General pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 18 at 11 AM, CEST at rammstein.com/tickets.

Dates:

May

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letňany

15 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)

24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Ušće Park

30 - Athens, Greece - TBA

June

5 - San Sebastián, Spain - Estadio Anoeta

8 - Marseille, France - Orange Vélodrome

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

15 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

18 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

23 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

27 - Ostend, Belgium - Park Nieuwe Koers

July

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valbyparken

17 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

18 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

21 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena (Campovolo)

26 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena

27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena