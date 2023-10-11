RAMMSTEIN Reveal Dates For Europe Stadium Tour 2024; New Video Trailer Posted
October 11, 2023, an hour ago
Rammstein have revealed the dates for their Europe Stadium Tour. Find the dates below, as well as a new video trailer.
Tickets go on sale exclusively for LIFAD members on Monday, October 16 at 11 AM, CEST. General pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 18 at 11 AM, CEST at rammstein.com/tickets.
Dates:
May
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letňany
15 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (Open Air Gelände an der Messe)
24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Ušće Park
30 - Athens, Greece - TBA
June
5 - San Sebastián, Spain - Estadio Anoeta
8 - Marseille, France - Orange Vélodrome
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
15 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
18 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
23 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
27 - Ostend, Belgium - Park Nieuwe Koers
July
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valbyparken
17 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
18 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
21 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena (Campovolo)
26 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena
27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena