RAMMSTEIN - Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence

Back in June, allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. Following the claims by one Shelby Lynn that were made public, an investigation by German reporters showed that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests. German police opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Lindemann, as a number of women claimed they were recruited for sex at concerts. Shelby Lynn, from Northern Ireland, told the BBC she believed her drink had been spiked and she had been "groomed for sex."

Lindemann denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling the claims "without exception untrue".

Now, according to a report by The Guardian (UK) and several German news agencies, investigations into the alleged sexual assaults by Lindemann have been dropped by prosecutors.

Berlin state prosecutors said investigations, which began in June, "did not provide any evidence," and that they were unable to substantiate allegations as law enforcement agencies had not received direct testimony from the accusers.

Lawyers for Lindemann commented: "The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences."

Prosecutors investigating the claims have also said that Lynn’s allegations remained too vague, and that she did not witness any incidents that would amount to criminal offenses. They also dropped investigations into Alena Makeeva, a woman who was alleged to have been involved in selecting women for the backstage meetings and who had been in contact with Lynn prior to the concert.

Read the complete report from The Guardian here.

In July, Rammstein's record label, Universal Music, revealed they have "suspended marketing and promotional activities for the band's recordings." They have yet to comment on the case being dismissed.