RAMMSTEIN To Release "Dicke Titten" Music Video On Wednesday; Trailer Streaming

German industrial metal band, Rammstein, will release a music video for their new single, "Dicke Titten", on Wednesday, May 25. Watch an official trailer below:

Rammstein's new album, Zeit, is out now. The photo for the new album cover was shot by Canadian musician/photographer, Bryan Adams, on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.

Zeit, the band's eighth studio album, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Armee der Tristen"

"Zeit"

"Schwarz"

"Giftig"

"Zick Zack"

"OK"

"Meine Tränen"

"Angst"

"Dicke Titten"

"Lügen"

"Adieu"

"Angst" video:

"Zick Zack" video:

"Zeit" video:

Rammstein have announced the first dates for their 2023 UK / European in support of their new album, Zeit.

Ticket pre-sales start Thursday, June 2 at 10 AM, CET here. Members of the band's fan club will have exclusive access to limited pre-sale tickets from 10 AM, CET on Monday, May 30 - 10 AM, CEST on Wednesday June 1.

Confirmed dates:

May

31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional

June

3 - Valladolid, Spain - Estadio Jose Zorrilla

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano

12 - Belfast, Ireland - Ormeau Park

16 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park

21 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

25 - Paris, France - Stade de France

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

29 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

July

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

7 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

8 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

13 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro

August

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena

17 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

The band's 2022 tour dates are listed below.

May

25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion

26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June

4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium

12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

(Photo - Bryan Adams)