RAMMSTEIN To Release Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition In June

Rammstein's iconic 1997 studio album featuring "Du hast" and "Engel", is back on June 9 as the remastered Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition.

The Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition will be released as a CD, double LP (white or black vinyl), cassette, as well as digitally, including a newly-mixed version of "Spiel mit mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph.

CD and double LP come in an embossed silver foil slipcase with a 40-page booklet holding unpublished photos of the band by Gottfried Helnwein.

Du Hast Post! Send a Rammstein postcard with a Rammstein stamp wherever you want in the world with every pre-order of the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition until May 7, 2023 in the RammsteinShop.

Tracklisting:

"Sehnsucht"

"Engel"

"Tier"

"Bestrafe mich"

"Du hast"

"Bück dich"

"Spiel mit mir"

"Klavier"

"Alter Mann"

"Eifersucht"

"Küss mich (Fellfrosch)"

"Spiel mit mir" (2023 Mix)