RAMMSTEIN - Unofficial Documentary Herzeleid: The History 1994 - 1996 Streaming

German icons Rammstein released their debut album, Herzeleid, on September 25th, 1995 via Motor Music. YouTube user and Rammstein fan Tim Nightpain has assembled an unofficial documentary looking back on the making of the record and the band's first steps towards international fame.

Tim Nightpain: "Berlin, January 1994. Six musicians form a band that would later become one of the most popular and worldwide recognized bands from Germany: Rammstein. Selling millions of albums and filling stadium after stadium, Rammstein climbed their way up with innovation and hard work. See how it all began. This is the story of Herzeleid."

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe released limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4th, 2020.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) features the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD is available digitally.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"