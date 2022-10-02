RAMMSTEIN Win Restraining Order Against European Ticket Reselling Platform Viagogo

Rammstein recently announced the European Stadium Tour 2023, coming to you next summer. According to Laut.de, the band - who have consistently campaigned against the resale of overpriced and invalid tickets for years - filed a lawsuit against reselling platform Viagogo with district court of Hamburg in order to prevent the company from having anything to do with ticket sales for the tour.

"Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but on the secondary ticket market," explained attorney Sabastian Ott.

Viagogo AG reportedly violated the consumer protection regulations of May 2022. On the site, Rammstein tickets were offered between 200 and 1000 euros more expensive than the original price. Officially, the tickets went on sale with prices between 70 and 140 euros.

In addition to the price increases, the plaintiff complained that the band's official website was never mentioned or linked on Viagogo.

"We are pleased that the Hamburg Regional Court shares our view and consistently prohibits violations of the new law," Ott said of the court's decision.

This means that only Eventim is still authorized to sell tickets for Rammstein concerts. Only the person under whose name a ticket was purchased has access to the concert upon presentation of a photo ID.

All planned Rammstein concerts for the summer of 2023 are currently sold out, including the two additional shows in Munich and Berlin.

Watch a video trailer for the tour below.

Dates:

May

22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vingio Parkas

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion

June

2 - Odense, Denmark - Dyrskueplads

7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport

17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz

July

1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo

6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna

15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

22 - Paris, France - Stade de France

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

August

4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium