RAMMSTEIN Win Restraining Order Against European Ticket Reselling Platform Viagogo
October 2, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Rammstein recently announced the European Stadium Tour 2023, coming to you next summer. According to Laut.de, the band - who have consistently campaigned against the resale of overpriced and invalid tickets for years - filed a lawsuit against reselling platform Viagogo with district court of Hamburg in order to prevent the company from having anything to do with ticket sales for the tour.
"Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but on the secondary ticket market," explained attorney Sabastian Ott.
Viagogo AG reportedly violated the consumer protection regulations of May 2022. On the site, Rammstein tickets were offered between 200 and 1000 euros more expensive than the original price. Officially, the tickets went on sale with prices between 70 and 140 euros.
In addition to the price increases, the plaintiff complained that the band's official website was never mentioned or linked on Viagogo.
"We are pleased that the Hamburg Regional Court shares our view and consistently prohibits violations of the new law," Ott said of the court's decision.
This means that only Eventim is still authorized to sell tickets for Rammstein concerts. Only the person under whose name a ticket was purchased has access to the concert upon presentation of a photo ID.
All planned Rammstein concerts for the summer of 2023 are currently sold out, including the two additional shows in Munich and Berlin.
Watch a video trailer for the tour below.
Dates:
May
22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vingio Parkas
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion
28 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympiastadion
June
2 - Odense, Denmark - Dyrskueplads
7 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
14 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Trenčín Airport
17 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
18 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf
23 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio Da Luz
July
1 - Padova, Italy - Stadio Euganeo
6 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Aréna
15 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
16 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
22 - Paris, France - Stade de France
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
30 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
August
4 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium