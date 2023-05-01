RANDY BACHMAN On The Passing Of His Brother And BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Bandmate TIM BACHMAN - "My Heart Has Been Heavy"

Singer, songwriter and guitarist, founding member of the Original Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive, Randy Bachman, has taken to social media after the passing of his brother, Tim Bachman, last Friday. Randy wrote:

"I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend. I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie." #family #Winnipeg #Canada #RIP

uDiscover Music reported that Tim Bachman, one of the founders of Canadian rock favorites Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died at the age of 71. His son Ryder announced the news in a Facebook post on April 28th.

“My Dad passed this afternoon,” he wrote, having previously revealed that his father had been in a hospice after fighting brain cancer. “Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug ’em close, ya never know how long you have.” His brother Robbie died in January.

Guitarist / vocalist Tim Bachman was born on August 1, 1951 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and played in the later line-up of BTO’s forerunners, Brave Belt. He co-founded the hard rock figureheads in 1973 with brothers Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner. Signing with Mercury Records, they achieved Top 10 success in Canada with their self-titled debut that year, on which Tim co-wrote and sang lead vocals on "Down And Out Man". The album also contained their Billboard Hot 100 debut, "Blue Collar" and later achieved gold status in the US.

