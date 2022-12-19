RANDY BACHMAN Wrote This BTO Classic As A Practical Joke On His Brother, And It Hit #1 In 22 Countries; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, an interview with an absolute legend, Randy Bachman, who made up a big part of two bands in the 60s and 70s, The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive or BTO. He’s written or co-written some of the greatest classic rock standards ever as one of the only artists with a #1 hit with two different bands. The only other person to do that.. Paul McCartney. Next, he tells the story of recording a song as a total joke. He wrote and recorded a #1 70s rocker to play a practical joke on his brother, but when a label executive didn’t hear any hits on his band’s new record, out of desperation a band member talked him into playing the joke song and the exec knew it was a smash. The only problem was that this singer songwriter didn’t want to release it. Up next, the legend tells the hilarious story of a classic rock standard on Professor Of Rock."