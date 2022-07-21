RANDY BLYTHE, COREY GLOVER, DAVID ELLEFSON, RON “BUMBLEFOOT” THAL Among Latest Additions For ShipRocked 2023

ShipRocked has made additions to the music lineup for the January 22-28, 2023 sailing on Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Florida, with stops at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dominican Republic’s Amber Cove.

Afterlife, Hook (the debut of Jason Hook’s solo project), Islander, Jeris Johnson, Lacey Sturm, Memphis May Fire and The Standstills join the ShipRocked 2023 lineup led by previously announced co-headliners Falling In Reverse and Parkway Drive (their first American performance since 2019), as well as Nothing More, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Motionless In White, grandson, Ayron Jones and over a dozen others. The ultimate rock music cruise vacation will also include featured performances from Andy Wood, Aranda, Davey Suicide, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin, and Sahaj Ticotin of RA.

The initial list of guest performers for The Stowaways – ShipRocked’s official all-star band – has also been revealed and includes Alecia "Mixi” Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Andy Wood, Angela Lese (former The Dead Deads), Carly Smithson (We Are The Fallen), Chad Nicefield (former Wilson), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate / The Dead Rabbitts), Dameon & Gabe Aranda (Aranda), Davey Suicide, David Ellefson (Dieth, former Megadeth), Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara), Hyro The Hero, Joey Morrow (Badflower), Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap Studios), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, and Sahaj Ticotin (RA), with more to be announced.

ShipRocked expands to six days for its 13th sailing. The full music lineup for ShipRocked 2023 is as follows: co-headliners Falling In Reverse and Parkway Drive, Afterlife, Andy Wood, Aranda, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Bones UK, BRKN LOVE, Davey Suicide, Dropout Kings, D.R.U.G.S., Fame On Fire, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, grandson, Hook (the debut of Jason Hook’s solo band), Islander, Jeris Johnson, Lacey Sturm, Lilith Czar, Memphis May Fire, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, Nothing More, Nova Twins, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Sahaj Ticotin of RA, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, The Standstills, Wage War, Wargasm and Zero 9:36, along with The Stowaways all-star band.

A very limited number of staterooms are still available at ShipRocked.com and a waitlist option will be offered once the cruise is sold out.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked’s community of “ShipRockers” - as well as others from around the world - are staying connected via “Making Waves – The ShipRocked Podcast,” which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. “Making Waves” features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It’s distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.