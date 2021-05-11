RANDY RHOADS By ROSS HALFIN - Video Trailer Launched For Upcoming Book On Late Guitar Hero

Rufus Publications has released a video trailer for the upcoming book, Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin. Pre-sale for the book, which will be available in three editions, starts Wednesday, May 12, at 3 PM, UK time here.

When Randy Rhoads joined the Ozzy Osbourne band at the end of 1979 he not only helped to transform the career of the ex-Black Sabbath frontman he also helped to redefine the metal scene of the 1980’s and has been a prominent influence for hundreds of guitarists ever since and well after his tragic death at the age of just 25 in 1982.

Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin celebrates his time with Randy and Ozzy Osbourne both on stage and off with hundreds of beautiful, largely unseen images from those early years. Measuring 240mm by 340mm this 280 page coffee table book contains hundred of beautiful images and features an exclusive introduction by Ozzy Osbourne and an epilogue by Rhoads fan, guitarist Tom Morello.

"He was great at coming up with riffs. I remember we were at a party in a rehearsal studio in London for the band Wild Horses. Everybody else was really fucked up, but Randy was sitting in a corner with his Flying V, just twiddling along on it. Suddenly he started playing this amazing riff. I went, “What the hell was that?” and he shrugged. I said, “Play it again,” and I started singing these words I had in my head over it: “Wine is fine, but whiskey’s quicker, suicide is slow with liquor…” That was 'Suicide Solution', written right there." - Ozzy Osbourne