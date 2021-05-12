RANDY RHOADS, FOO FIGHTERS Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2021 Inductees; Announcement Video
May 12, 2021, an hour ago
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame reveals its 2021 Inductees, celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization. They are:
Performer Category:
Tina Turner
Carole King
The Go-Go’s
JAY-Z
Foo Fighters
Todd Rundgren
Early Influence Award:
Kraftwerk
Charley Patton
Gil Scott-Heron
Musical Excellence Award:
LL Cool J
Billy Preston
Randy Rhoads
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Clarence Avant
“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”
To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,200 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 PM, ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Tickets go on sale to the public and members in July at Ticketmaster.