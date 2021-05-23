RANDY RHOADS - Gear Stolen In 2019 Returned; $25,000 Reward Offered By OZZY OSBOURNE Remains Unclaimed

Following a Thanksgiving burglary of a variety of historical Randy Rhoads instruments and memorabilia in 2019, Ozzy Osbourne offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of the remaining missing items. The reward will be disbursed upon the return of all the missing items. According to a report from TMZ, some of the musical gear that belonged to Rhoads has been recovered, nearly a year-and-a-half after it was stolen. The $25,000 reward was not claimed, however.

Rhoads' first electric guitar, a 1963 Harmony Rocket, and a prototype of his rare signature Marshall Amplifiers head, were turned in to police and then given back to the Rhoads family this week. While the family is ecstatic the gear was returned to the rightful owner, several more prized family possessions are still missing.

Read the complete report here.

The robbery occurred Thanksgiving night (November 28) at the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA, the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar and which was run by Randy's late mother Delores. Following Randy's death 37 years ago, the school drew fans from all over the world as a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy.

"As you can imagine, the items that were viciously stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family," Ozzy said at the time. "I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a reward."

Anyone with information regarding the theft, should reach out to Nick D'Argenzio, 818-281-7893 (phone) or email: nickdargenzio@gmail.com.

The stolen items:

* Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket, Est. 1963

* Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.