RANDY RHOADS - KnuckleBonz Launches Pre-Order For Limited Edition Statues

KnuckleBonz has launched the pre-order for new Randy Rhoads limited edition statues. Available individually, or in a set of two.

The Randy Rhoads III (Polka Dot + White Guitar) Variant Bundle (Set Of 2) collectible set is available for pre-order. Reserve now. This is a super rare, limited edition; only 250 of each statue are made.

This set includes:

- Randy Rhoads III (Polka Dot) Variant – limited edition, only 250 created.

- Randy Rhoads III (White Guitar) Variant – limited edition, only 250 created.

Ship date is est. early 2024. Stay tuned for updates. Each piece is hand-crafted. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

