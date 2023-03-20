RANDY RHOADS Once Found OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Laid Out Drunk, Told Them "I Thought You Were Both F@$ing Dead"

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and spoke about his perspective on music and life at age 74, recording the perfect take, and who he would pick to party with.

On Recording The Perfect Take:

Ozzy Osbourne: "When you record a song, and you go, 'That take is the one I want.' It's cause your instinct will tell you, you know, you like that take."

Billy Morrison: "Yeah, where your head was at, at the time. The vibe you managed to capture."

Ozzy: "And I don't care what anybody tells you, you can re-record that track. You will never get that same vibe. And I have very often bounced pieces from the demo onto the master. For people who don't understand, from a demo tape to the actual record that you're making, you can take music from the demo and put it onto the master."

Billy Morrison: "Into the actual album that you hear?"

Ozzy Osbourne: "Yes."

Ozzy's Perspective On Music & Life At Age 74:

Billy: "How's your perspective on music and life changed?"

Ozzy: "Well, believe it or not, I've become a – I don't know what happened to me, but I now have a love for animals. I don't wanna hunt anything anymore. I don't wanna bite the head of anything anymore. I don't wanna do crazy shit. Look, Sharon says to me, 'Do you realize what we have now? What our most valuable thing is?' And I go, 'No.' 'Time.'"

Billy: "Yeah."

Ozzy: "I mean, when I, when I was working with Jeff Beck, I, I had no idea at 78 he was gonna do it. It's not five, three years away from me."

Ozzy Would Party With...:

Billy: "Think back, who would be the most fun person that you would be drinking and doing whatever with?"

Ozzy: "Me."

Billy: [Laughs] "'I love myself.'"

Ozzy: "People would go, 'Oh, fuck. He's going crazy. Oh, God.'"

Billy: "Did people used to run once you went over?"

Ozzy: "I’d get to a certain point, they’d go, 'It’s time to fucking go.'"

Billy: "Really? Did you ever realize people would leave or were you..."

Ozzy: "Oh yeah! I'd shave their fucking eyebrows off and fucking… [inaudible]."

Billy: "The most fun person you ever drank with was you! That's the greatest answer ever."

Ozzy: "I mean, Randy Rhoads came to the apartment with me and Sharon. But Sharon used to drink with me at one point… and he thought we were both dead. We were lying out with our eyes open and our mouths open, and he says, he said, 'I thought you were both fucking dead'.”