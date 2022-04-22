RANDY RHOADS: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon Documentary To Be Available Via Video On Demand; Trailer Available

On May 6th a new documentary, Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon, will be available via Video On Demand. Narrated by L.A.Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, it was was directed by Andre Relis and written and edited by Michael Bruining.

Randy Rhoads one of the greatest guitar players who ever lived was taken too soon and his story remains a mystery. In this documentary we experience the life of Randy Rhoads from his time with Quiet Riot to becoming an icon with Ozzy Osbourne. Explore never before scene music, interviews and performances.

The documentary includes interviews with Randy's mother Delores Rhoads, brother Kelle Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), Bruce Kulick (KISS), George Lynch (ex-Dokken), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Gary Moore, Dweezil Zappa, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Check out the trailer below.

(Photo - The Record Plant 1977, by Ron Sobol)