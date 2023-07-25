RATT Bassist JUAN CROUCIER Featured In Career-Spanning Interview - "We Were Five Young, Determined Guys That Wouldn't Take No For An Answer"

Ratt bassist Juan Croucier is featured in a new career-spanning interview with Bass Musician Magazine, going back to his earliest year in becoming a bass player. He also talks about his time with Dokken, joining Ratt, the band's rise to fame, The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, and more.

Croucier: "The odds were totally against us, always, and we were five young, determined guys that wouldn't take no for an answer. But things change, and times and trends just sort of evolve. So then you reach the point where you say, 'It'd be great if we could maintain this and sustain this...' but Ratt's got a history that's 40+ years. Imagine working with the people that you first started working with when you got your first job out of high school; a lot of people would go, 'Uh, yeah, no, ain't gonna happen.' It's not easy to maintain that. And in the end, what the common denominator is our love for music. So whether I go out with my solo band or I go out with a band like Ratt, it doesn't really matter because the point is the music's the most important thing."

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating Ratt’s massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. Released on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” single, 12-page replica tour book (featuring rare and never before seen photos from Ratt’s personal archives), 11”x17” Wanted Poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums)

Formed in Los Angeles, Ratt was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson’s Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Ratt exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of Out Of The Cellar. Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single “Round And Round” hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Out Of The Cellar reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with “Back For More” and “Wanted Man”. Ratt started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

Ratt returned in 1985 with their 2nd full length album, Invasion Of Your Privacy. Certified double platinum and also reaching #7 on the Billboard Top 200, Invasion Of Your Privacy also featured the classics “Lay It Down” (#40 Billboard Hot 100) and “You’re In Love”.

Dancing Undercover followed in 1986 as Ratt toured North America with a brand new LA band called Poison as the opening act. Lead single “Dance” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with “Slip Of The Lip”, while “Body Talk” was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film, The Golden Child. Dancing Undercover became Ratt third consecutive Platinum album and reached #26 on the Billboard Top 200.

1988’s Reach For The Sky saw Ratt return to the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 album charts, peaking at #17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite “Way Cool Jr.”, Reach For The Sky was also certified Platinum and became Ratt’s fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. “I Want A Woman” was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of Ratt live.

Ratt released their last full-length record of the Atlantic era, Detonator, in 1990. Music was changing, but Detonator was still a success, peaking at #23 on the Billboard Top 200 and going Gold. The first album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single “Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job” hit #18 on the Rock Charts while the power ballad “Giving Yourself Away” reached #39.

In 1991, they released the single “Nobody Rides For Free” from the hit film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.

Tracklisting:

Out Of The Cellar (1984)

"Wanted Man"

"You’re In Trouble"

"Round And Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Back For More"

"The Morning After"

"I’m Insane"

"Scene Of The Crime"

Invasion Of Your Privacy (1985)

"You’re In Love"

"Never Use Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Give It All"

"Closer To My Heart"

"Between The Eyes"

"What You Give Is What You Get"

"Got Me On The Line"

"You Should Know By Now"

"Dangerous But Worth The Risk"

Dancing Undercover (1986)

"Dance"

"One Good Lover"

"Drive Me Crazy"

"Slip Of The Lip"

"Body Talk"

"Looking For Love"

"7th Avenue"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"Take A Chance"

"Enough Is Enough"

Reach For The Sky (1988)

"City To City"

"I Want A Woman"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Don’t Bite The Hand That Feeds"

"I Want To Love You Tonight"

"Chain Reaction"

"No Surprise"

"Bottom Line"

"What’s It Gonna Be"

"What I’m After"

Detonator (1990)

"Intro To Shame"

"Shame Shame Shame"

"Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job"

"Scratch That Itch"

"One Step Away"

"Hard Time"

"Heads I Win, Tails You Lose"

"All Or Nothing"

"Can’t Wait On Love"

"Givin’ Yourself Away"

"Top Secret"

+ “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” Single - Exclusive to LP box

Photo by Mark Weiss