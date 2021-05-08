RATT Cover Model, WHITESNAKE Video Star TAWNY KITAEN Dead At 59

TMZ is reporting that actress and model Tawny Kitaen died in Newport Beach, California on Friday, May 7th. The coroner has yet to determine cause of death.

During the '80s, Tawny starred in four Whitesnake videos: "Here I Go Again", "Still Of The Night", "Is This Love", and "The Deeper The Love". She was briefly married to Whitesnake's lead singer, David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.

Prior to that, Tawny dated late Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby while she was still in high school. She was featured on the cover of the band's self-titled debut EP, as well as Out Of The Cellar, she also appeared in Ratt's "Back For More" video.

Tawny's children have posted the following statement on their mother's official Facebook page: