RATT - First Three Chapters Of Nothing To Lose: A STEPHEN PEARCY Rockumentary Streaming

Nothing To Lose - A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, the first real rockumentary on the founder, songwriter, lead singer of the multi platinum rock group Ratt, has been available only on ASY TV since July 2021 via ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and at ASYTV.com. The first three capters of the documentary can now be viewed below.

Pearcy recently guested on Waste Some Time with Jason Green and discussed his new rockumentary Nothing To Lose, his private battle with liver cancer, where things stand for a Ratt reunion, the last time Stephen spoke with guitarist Warren DeMartini, playing one more contractually obligated show with the current Ratt line up, and he reveals he won't record any music again under the Ratt name without the four surviving original members.