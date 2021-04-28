RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Debuts Music Video For Unreleased Song "Don't Wanna Talk About It"

Ratt frontman, Stephen Pearcy, has released a video for an unreleased song, "Don't Wanna Talk About It". Watch the clip below.

A message at Pearcy's official website states: "One thing you can always count on with Stephen Pearcy is a consistent flow of writing new music. Year after year he writes and records songs... true gems that would rock the socks off of any Ratt n' Roll fan. Stephen writes with Ratt in mind, but when years go by and Ratt hasn't released a record, Stephen continues down his creative path regardless. Here is an unearthed rockin' gem written entirely by Stephen Pearcy, music & lyrics. 'Don't Wanna Talk About It' BMI/ SEP Musik, circa 2000's."

Vocals & all guitars: Stephen Pearcy

Lead Guitar: Erik Ferentinos

Bass: Mike Duda

Drums: Greg D'Angelo

Pearcy recently released a video for his solo band cover of Duran Duran's 1981 hit, "Girls On Film". Check it out below: