RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 Recap; Fan-Filmed Performance Video Available

The Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 took place from April 29 - May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has shared his personal recap of the cruise, which can be viewed below.

Fan-filmed video of Pearcy's set is also available. His April 30th setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"Slip of the Lip"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"You're in Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Lack of Communication"

"I Want a Woman"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"