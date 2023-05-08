RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 Recap; Fan-Filmed Performance Video Available

The Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 took place from April 29 - May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has shared his personal recap of the cruise, which can be viewed below.

Fan-filmed video of Pearcy's set is also available. His April 30th setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"
"Slip of the Lip"
"You Think You're Tough"
"Way Cool Jr."
"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"
"You're in Love"
"Lay It Down"
"Lack of Communication"
"I Want a Woman"
"Back for More"
"Round and Round"



