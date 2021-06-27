RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Video Footage From Brainerd International Speedway Show

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy recently confirmed four US shows with the band for this summer. On June 24th, they played Lakes Jam in Brainerd, MN and Pearcy has shared some footage from the show via his YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Remaining dates are as follows.

July

16 - Red River Valley Fair - West Fargo, ND

23 - Waukesha County Fair - Pewaukee, WI

August

21 - The Great New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY

Watch Pearcy's official website here and TheRattPack.com for updates.

Pearcy performed what he refers to as a "corporate gig" on June 10th at an undisclosed location in Houston, TX. He has shared footage from the private show, whch can be viewed below.

Vintage Rock Pod spoke to Ratt star Stephen Pearcy about the new projects he's working on, which include a sixth solo album, a new docu-series, and plans for a new book. He also spoke about Tawny Kitaen, Eddie Van Halen and his time in the 80s.

On plans for his sixth solo release, due to be a double album: "Yeah, so much time has passed since we started writing, Eric and I, my guitar player co-writer on most of my solos. It was so long ago and the record was done. We had the songs written like six months ago and that was a year process. So since then I've been writing like a fool and writing with him and all these new songs.

"So I figured let's do a double record and give it all you got. Just go in there, lay it down and say here “This is what happens in two years when you write tunes”. And they're way different. There there's such an ebb and flow. It goes all over the place this record.

"Our new bass player, Jerry Montana, he did time in HellYeah. You know, he's a more of an aggressive writer / player. So these songs could be heavy, heavy, or they could be RATT sounding, obviously, if I write them. But I'm trying to take them outside, I'm trying to do a lot of different things, you know, and it's going to be interesting because it's going to go all over the place, so good luck!"

Asked if he's looking for an early release next year, Pearcy replies: "Yeah, it's been put off. We're going to try to get through this year. I've got some things to take care of with what the band Ratt's going to do and just on the move on other things, projects and trying to get this docu-series out.

"I have a show in production it's called Backstage Pass. The show is pretty much wanting to find out what legacy do I want to leave, and it will be visual, it will be a lot more involved. The history, Robin, Tawny, teenagers. I met them when they were teenagers. They lived together at a duplex down the street from my grandmother. No one knows this shit. So we've been friends for ages and Tawny too, you know."

If he has plans for a follow up to the successful Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll book: "Yes there is! Every day, every year is a new adventure and it hasn't stopped yet. Ratt is not the most dysfunctional band but we’re pretty fucked up. It’s a never ending Ratt tale so to speak. I just did a stream concert - It was very cool, I did it at the Whiskey, I had Bobby Blotzer our drummer come out and it was kind of a surprise, jam a couple of tunes. So when the next book comes around it’ll be more involved and less of the three P’s – pussy, party paycheck thing you know."