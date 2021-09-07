RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Video Footage From El Paso, Texas Solo Show

The first leg of Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy's solo tour is in full swing. Bringing fans all of the Ratt hits plus several hits from Smash and View To A Thrill, to include Arcade's "Nothing to Lose". Check out footage from Pearcy's September 5 show in El Paso, Texas below:

Lineup:

Vocals: Stephen Pearcy

Lead Guitars: Erik Ferentinos

Guitars: Frankie Wilsey

Bass: Jerry Montano

Drums: Scot Coogan