RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Video Footage From El Paso, Texas Solo Show
September 7, 2021, 28 minutes ago
The first leg of Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy's solo tour is in full swing. Bringing fans all of the Ratt hits plus several hits from Smash and View To A Thrill, to include Arcade's "Nothing to Lose". Check out footage from Pearcy's September 5 show in El Paso, Texas below:
Lineup:
Vocals: Stephen Pearcy
Lead Guitars: Erik Ferentinos
Guitars: Frankie Wilsey
Bass: Jerry Montano
Drums: Scot Coogan