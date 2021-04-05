RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Talks Reuniting With Drummer BOBBY BLOTZER For "Alive! On The Sunset Strip" Livestream Show, Reveals New Best Of Collection Is In The Works

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy guested on The Hook Rocks podcast and discussed reuniting with drummer Bobby Blotzer his Alive! On The Sunset Strip livestream show over the weekend. News of the impending reunion first surfaced through Metal Sludge, with Pearcy later hinting at it via social media and in interviews. It was unexpected in that Blotzer has been at odds with various members of the Ratt camp over the last few years, to the point they went to court.

Pearcy: "I just put it out there. We dabble in conversation, and all of us still have business together. It doesn't matter; it'll go on forever just because the band did what it did. There's always business to do, like, there's another Best Of coming out, and everybody has to be… we're part of it. And if there's new music on the release, we're gonna do that. So I just asked him, and he said 'Sure' and then we talked about a bunch of things. Me and him are just like brothers... fighting brothers. We love to hate each other. And that's how it came about."

Check out the complete interview here.

Pearcy recently released a video for his solo band cover of Duran Duran's 1981 hit, "Girls On Film". Check it out below: