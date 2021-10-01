RATT - New Chapter Of Nothing To Lose: A STEPHEN PEARCY Rockumentary Streaming

Nothing To Lose - A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, the first real rockumentary on the founder, songwriter, lead singer of the multi platinum rock group Ratt, has been available only on ASY TV since July 2021 via ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and at ASYTV.com.

On this final sneak peek of the documentary, Stephen goes back to The Whiskey A Gogo in Los Angeles on the infamous Sunset Strip. Meet the band and others as he heads to the stage for a groundbreaking live performance.

Pearcy recently guested on Waste Some Time with Jason Green and discussed Nothing To Lose, his private battle with liver cancer, where things stand for a Ratt reunion, the last time Stephen spoke with guitarist Warren DeMartini, playing one more contractually obligated show with the current Ratt line up, and he reveals he won't record any music again under the Ratt name without the four surviving original members.