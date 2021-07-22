RATT - Nothing To Lose: A STEPHEN PEARCY Rockumentary Available For Streaming; Video Trailer

Nothing To Lose - A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, the first real rockumentary on the founder, songwriter, lead singer of the multi platinum rock group Ratt, is available now, only on ASY TV.

Available on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and at ASYTV.com. Watch a video trailer below:

Pearcy recently confirmed four US shows with Ratt for this summer. On June 24, they played Lakes Jam in Brainerd, MN and Pearcy has shared some footage from the show via his YouTube channel. Check it out below:

Remaining dates are as follows.

July

23 - Waukesha County Fair - Pewaukee, WI

August

21 - The Great New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY

Watch Pearcy's official website here and TheRattPack.com for updates.