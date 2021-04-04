RATT - Photos From STEPHEN PEARCY's "Alive! On The Sunset Strip" Livestream Show Posted

Ratt singer / founder Stephen Pearcy and his “Ratt Bastards” performed an exclusive livestream concert on Friday, April 2 from the world famous Whisky A Go Go, on the Sunset Strip. They were joined by members of Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Danzig, Hellyeah, and Arcade. Former Ratt bandmate Bobby Blotzer reportedly performed as a special guest, as rumoured by initial reports in March from Metal Sludge and hinted at by Pearcy through social media and in recent interviews.

Photos from the show are available via Pearcy's Instagram. Check them out below.

The concert will be available on demand through April 5th.