RATT's Stephen Pearcy On Anniversary Of First EP - "Let's Be A Little Sexy, We Don't Need Sledgehammers, Chains And Leather, Let's Just Grab Her And Throw A Bunch Of Rats On Her"

Ratt’s debut EP turns 41 today (August 23rd, 1983). During a Streaming For Vengeance chat with BraveWords, singer Stephen Pearcy remembers the late model/actress Tawny Kitaen fondly, as those are her legs on the cover.





"Yeah she was great," the singer recalls, "and you know, in the late '70s, like '78 or '79, Robbin (Crosby) and I would be in San Diego playing together out there and doing a show and I met her back then. They had a little apartment, a duplex, down the street from my grandmother, which is ironic because I'd take grandma shopping and then I'd go right to Robbin's and we'd get fucked up and we'd play guitar for like 20 hours a day. And she would be there, just going 'Oh my god, you guys just never fucking stop'. So when it came time to do the record, we had an idea. Let's be a little sexy. We don't need sledgehammers, chains and leather, let's just grab her and throw a bunch of rats on her, for the EP. And she was a sport about that. Robbin on one side, me on the other, and then, 'Ok, now! Throw!'. And then for Cellar, obviously. She was a sport. But you know what, now they're both together and it's all copacetic."