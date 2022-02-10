RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Mourns The Passing Of His Brother - "May You Find Peace"
February 10, 2022, an hour ago
Stephen Pearcy has revealed that his brother, Bill Wayne Pearcy, passed away on Wednesday (February 9). Stephen posted the following tribute via social media:
"2/9/2022🙏🏻 R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It’s been tough, now you can rest brother. Love you." - SEPearcy 🙌🙏🏻🙌
Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Stephen and his family. R.I.P.