RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Mourns The Passing Of His Brother - "May You Find Peace"

Stephen Pearcy has revealed that his brother, Bill Wayne Pearcy, passed away on Wednesday (February 9). Stephen posted the following tribute via social media:

"2/9/2022🙏🏻 R.I.P. my brother Bill Wayne Pearcy, may you find peace, you will be missed. It’s been tough, now you can rest brother. Love you." - SEPearcy 🙌🙏🏻🙌

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Stephen and his family. R.I.P.

