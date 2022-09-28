RATTLESNAKE VENOM TRIP Feat. Former TWELVE TRIBES, MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT Members Release Single “Dead Empire”

Rattlesnake Venom Trip has issued their "Dead Empire" video. The song and debut album were recorded by Micah Carli of Hawthorne Heights and mixed by Adam Dutkiewicz of Killswitch Engage.

Kevin Schindel, vocalist and guitarist for RVT shares "Dead Empire is about getting older and seeing that life has passed you by. Pouring all your time and effort into your work and realizing you don’t have anything to show for it at the end. The video is capturing you looking back at yourself with heavy judgment and wishing to change your outcome. If only you could warn yourself somehow."

Based out of Dayton, Ohio, the band formed in September of 2019. Rattlesnake Venom Trip is a heavy rock/metal band with a lot of variety, saluting to classic bands like early Metallica, Black Sabbath, Alice in Chains, to more modern bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon, and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats. RVT's collective love of classic rock, heavy metal, and psychedelic music has helped craft a compilation of songs with a wide array of musical dynamics. With each track the band ventures into new territory, creating a unique landscape for listeners to explore.

Although Rattlesnake Venom Trip is a new band, its members are certainly not strangers to the road, the stage, or the recording studio. They each have a long history of playing in bands and releasing music over the years. Featuring members of the metalcore act Twelve Tribes, post metal outfit Mouth of the Architect, and stoner rock band Neon Warship, the band plans on continuing from where their previous projects left off and making their own mark in time. "We cannot wait to see where this new music takes us,” shares RVT.

Dead Empire is coming to streaming services on October 19.

Rattlesnake Venom Trip is:

Kevin Schindel – Vocals and Guitar

Evan Davell – Guitar

Shane Shook – Drums

Matt Tackett – Bass

(Photo – Matt Foiles)