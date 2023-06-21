RATT’s Stephen Pearcy On Sunset Strip History - “Dude, You're From F*cking Pennsylvania; You Came To L.A. And Begged Me To Open Up A Show”

BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance caught up with legendary Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy recently while he was promoting the band’s beautiful new LP stash, The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set. We asked him if he recalls that moment in time when they thought that this might be an actual career. Here is an excerpt from our chat:

BraveWords: Now, do you remember having band huddle way back when, and you looked at each other and thought, 'Man, I think we might be able to make it in this business'? Because most bands don't make it.

Pearcy: "Sure. But yeah, we knew. I knew I was gonna do something. I mean I work it 'til you can't work it anymore. And yeah, there were those moments, though. But we knew we had something different. And that's the tough thing, You know you're different, you know you sound great, and we were in competition with nobody. I mean, Mötley, Ratt, W.A.S.P., we were the forerunners of the Sunset Strip experience, right? People think, you know, that it has to do with that term, 'hair metal' - which doesn't bother me, whatever you can use to sell, sell, that's okay - but a lot of these bands have taken responsibility, or are even claiming responsibility for the ‘80s trip, but it's like, 'Dude, you're from fucking Pennsylvania. You came to L.A. and you begged me to open up a show. And that would be Poison, who still to this day owe me a gold or platinum record, whatever dudes. You didn't keep your end of the bargain. Anyway, we're proud of the fact that we busted our ass on the strip and were a big major part of that scene. And it took a lot of work, it didn't just fucking happen, nobody handed us shit, you know?

BraveWords: It's a similar situation as Van Halen. It was years before Van Halen I came out. They'd been digging in the trenches, just like Ratt,. It just doesn't happen overnight with most bands.

Pearcy: "No, it doesn't. And you know Ratt came from my band Mickey Ratt who I brought to L.A., January 1, 1980, because Ed Van Halen, who I was friends with and watched their whole trip from 1978. You know, I learned a lot from hanging around with them, but one of the main things was to get your ass up there or you ain't going to do shit, here in San Diego. So we did. But it worked, my band Mickey Ratt was doing a lot of groundwork before I got the original Ratt guys together, so thank you."

BraveWords: Do you remember what you bought when you first got that big payday cheque?

Pearcy: "Um, um, um, I think I bought my mom a house."

BraveWords: Sweet!

Pearcy: "Yeah. I didn't need anything, we were on the road. We were on a year and a half long tour, you know? I didn't need a house, and I think Robbin and I were the last ones to buy a house, and that was like '86 or something like that. Maybe '85."

BraveWords: Your house was a bus.

Pearcy: "Yeah, right? And a hotel. And the ironic thing is that even when I had a house, I was fucking staying in hotels. Like, 'You have a house, what are you doing here?' - I don't know!

Watch for our entire interview with Stephen Pearcy in the coming days.

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating Ratt’s massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. Released on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” single, 12-page replica tour book (featuring rare and never before seen photos from Ratt’s personal archives), 11”x17” Wanted Poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums)

Formed in Los Angeles, Ratt was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson’s Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Ratt exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of Out Of The Cellar. Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single “Round And Round” hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Out Of The Cellar reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with “Back For More” and “Wanted Man”. Ratt started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

Ratt returned in 1985 with their 2nd full length album, Invasion Of Your Privacy. Certified double platinum and also reaching #7 on the Billboard Top 200, Invasion Of Your Privacy also featured the classics “Lay It Down” (#40 Billboard Hot 100) and “You’re In Love”.

Dancing Undercover followed in 1986 as Ratt toured North America with a brand new LA band called Poison as the opening act. Lead single “Dance” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with “Slip Of The Lip”, while “Body Talk” was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film, The Golden Child. Dancing Undercover became Ratt third consecutive Platinum album and reached #26 on the Billboard Top 200.

1988’s Reach For The Sky saw Ratt return to the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 album charts, peaking at #17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite “Way Cool Jr.”, Reach For The Sky was also certified Platinum and became Ratt’s fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. “I Want A Woman” was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of Ratt live.

Ratt released their last full-length record of the Atlantic era, Detonator, in 1990. Music was changing, but Detonator was still a success, peaking at #23 on the Billboard Top 200 and going Gold. The first album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single “Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job” hit #18 on the Rock Charts while the power ballad “Giving Yourself Away” reached #39.

In 1991, they released the single “Nobody Rides For Free” from the hit film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.

Pre-order here.

