RAVAGE Debut Animated Lyric Video For "Spider On The World"

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal rockers from Boston, Massachusetts, have released an animated lyric video for the title track of the band's forthcoming album, Spider On The World. The video features the cover artwork by Andreas Marschall with additional art and animation by Alicides Burn.

Regarding the new video vocalist Al Ravage commented: "We decided to try something different with this latest promotional video. We put things in the hands of graphic artist Alcides Burn and he came up with something pretty cool as he integrated the cover art with some animated elements of his own devising. The song is also a little different for us, as it melds thrash metal with melodic heavy metal but we experimented with some King Diamond-type falsetto scream stuff and even a touch of black metalish vocals. The production of this one is very layered as are the lyrical themes. On one level it's about a giant robot alien spider attacking the Earth but it really deals with the spread of disinformation and misinformation on the world wide web and it's effects on humanity".

The new full-length album, Spider On The World, will be released on April 19. The album will initially be available on limited edition vinyl and streaming platforms worldwide through the band's own Thrash With Power Records label.

Spider On The World is the band's first full-length offering of brand new material since The End Of Tomorrow album, which was released by Metal Blade Records in 2009.

The new record was mixed and mastered by Peter Rutcho who is known for his work with Revocation, Havok, Cellador and Danny Elfman amongst others. It features the band's signature blend of trad metal stylings which weaves together elements of melodic heavy metal, speed metal, power metal and thrash.

Cover and interior artworks for the record were created by the legendary Andreas Marschall, known for his work on classic records by Kreator, Blind Guardian, Sodom, Hammerfall and others.

A ten-track version of the record will be available for paid download and streaming while a special limited collector's edition double color vinyl will feature extended tracks, two additional vinyl-exclusive songs - "World War Four" and "Ravage Part 2: Ravage The Earth", a digital download card, and special extras like a collectible Ravage guitar pick, exclusive bumper sticker, full-color lyric book, double-sided full-color glossy poster and a post card signed by the band.

Pre-order the vinyl and digital download from the band's official site, here.

Tracklisting:

"Manmade Ice Age"

"The Call To Order"

"Sign Of The Spider"

"Ravage In Peace"

"Without A Trace"

"Amazon Burning"

"Corruption Of Blood"

"Spider On The World"

"From The Mouth Of Pain"

"Face Of Infamy"

"Ravage In Peace" video:

"Manmade Ice Age" video:

Ravage lineup:

Al Ravage - Vokills

Eli Firicano - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Nick Izzo - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Toni Belchior - Drums

Tommy G - Bass