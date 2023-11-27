RAVAGE Release Official Music Video For New Single "Manmade Ice Age"

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal rockers from Boston, Massachusetts have returned with their first new music since the pandemic. The band has posted an official music video for the song "Manmade Ice Age" - the first single from their forthcoming full-length album Spider On The World, which is due out in early 2024 on a date and record label to be announced.

Singer Al Ravage comments: "We put together a remote video during the pandemic, but this is our first attempt at an actual video since 2010's "Grapes Of Wrath" video. It was fun to work on. We'll have a few more videos coming out before and after the album release."

In regards to the new single, "I think this song is a good summation of what we've been working on for the last couple of years coming out of the pandemic. Lots of guitars, lots of melody and lots of attack. We brought in Pete Rutcho of Damage Studios, who mixed our The End Of Tomorrow album, to help give this latest record a crisp, modern, sound. But the guys in the band are pretty much slaves to the traditions of classic heavy metal, so I think we've achieved a good balance, and fans of killer melodic metal of all stripes will be pleased with it. This is just a taste of what we have in store for the full-length, which I think features the best material we've yet done. Crank it! Ravage The Earth and Ravage In Peace!"

"Manmade Ice Age" lyric video: