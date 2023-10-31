RAVAGE Return With New Song "Manmade Ice Age"; Lyric Video

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal rockers from Boston, have returned with their first new music since the pandemic. The band has posted a lyric video for the song, "Manmade Ice Age", the first single from the band's forthcoming full-length album Spider On The World, which is due out early in 2024 on a date and record label to be announced.

Singer Al Ravage commented, "I think this song is a good summation of what we've been working on for the last couple of years coming out of the pandemic. Lot's of guitars, lots of melody and lots of attack. We brought in Pete Rutcho of Damage Studios, who mixed our The End Of Tomorrow album, to help give this latest record a crisp, modern, sound but the guys in the band are pretty much slaves to the traditions of classic heavy metal so I think we've achieved a good balance and fans of killer melodic metal of all stripes will be pleased with it. This is just a taste of what we have in store for the full-length, which I think features the best material we've yet done. Crank it! Ravage The Earth and Ravage In Peace!"