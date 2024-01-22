RAVAGE To Release Spider On The World Album In April; "Ravage In Peace" Music Video Streaming

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal rockers from Boston, Massachusetts, will self release a new full-length album, entitled Spider On The World, on April 19. The album will initially be available on limited edition vinyl and streaming platforms worldwide through the band's own Thrash With Power Records label.

Spider On The World is the band's first full-length offering of brand new material since The End Of Tomorrow album, which was released by Metal Blade Records in 2009.

The new record was mixed and mastered by Peter Rutcho who is known for his work with Revocation, Havok, Cellador and Danny Elfman amongst others. It features the band's signature blend of trad metal stylings which weaves together elements of melodic heavy metal, speed metal, power metal and thrash.

Cover and interior artworks for the record were created by the legendary Andreas Marschall, known for his work on classic records by Kreator, Blind Guardian, Sodom, Hammerfall and others.

Singer Al Ravage comments: "It's pretty cool to finally be able to share this with everyone. This record has obviously been a very long time in the making and we've worked hard to make the release as special as possible. We got two great artworks from the master Andreas Marschall and we have included those on a double-sided poster with the vinyl version. Musically, I think this contains our best work and it's easily our best-sounding record. It's throwback metal presented with a crisp, modern production which is the essence of what we've been trying to achieve since we started as kids playing this music back in the mid 90's. If you like your metal classic-style with lots of ripping guitar leads, gripping riffs and in-your-face melodic hooks, check it out."

A new music video for "Ravage In Peace", the second single from the album, can be viewed below.

A ten-track version of the record will be available for paid download and streaming while a special limited collector's edition double color vinyl will feature extended tracks, two additional vinyl-exclusive songs - "World War Four" and "Ravage Part 2: Ravage The Earth", a digital download card, and special extras like a collectible Ravage guitar pick, exclusive bumper sticker, full-color lyric book, double-sided full-color glossy poster and a post card signed by the band.

Pre-order the vinyl and digital download from the band's official site, here.

Tracklisting:

"Manmade Ice Age"

"The Call To Order"

"Sign Of The Spider"

"Ravage In Peace"

"Without A Trace"

"Amazon Burning"

"Corruption Of Blood"

"Spider On The World"

"From The Mouth Of Pain"

"Face Of Infamy"

"Ravage In Peace" video:

"Manmade Ice Age" video:

Ravage lineup:

Al Ravage - Vokills

Eli Firicano - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Nick Izzo - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Toni Belchior - Drums

Tommy G - Bass