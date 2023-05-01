RAVE THE REQVIEM Team Up With CYHRA / Ex-AMARANTHE Vocalist JAKE E For New Single / Video "How To Hate Again"

Rave The Reqviem has teamed up with vocalist Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) on their brand-new single, 'How To Hate Again'. Check out the official video below.

Rave the Reqviem is a Swedish industrial metal band formed in Kalmar in late 2011 by lead singer and guitarist, Philip Lönnqvist. The purpose of this project was to combine industrial metal with modern electronic music styles (such as dubstep and drum ‘n’ bass) and melodic choruses sung by soprano, Carola Lönnqvist.

"A polarized and bittersweet sound where mechanical darkness meets beauty and sentiment."

Check ou the band via Facebook here and on Instagram.

Photo by Linda Florin