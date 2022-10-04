RAVEN - Additional Dates Added To Wiped Out 40th Anniversary Tour; Band To Support METALLICA At Special Zazula Tribute Show

Heavy metal/speed metal veterans, Raven, will serve as special guests to Metallica during a special concert paying tribute to the lives of Jon and Marsha Zazula. The performance will take place Sunday, November 6 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



As founders of Megaforce Records, the Zazulas are widely credited for discovering and launching the careers of many of heavy metal’s most ground-breaking, influential, and now legendary artists. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated in Jon and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals.

Raven is currently amid their Wiped Out 40th anniversary tour, treating their fans by playing the iconic album in full during each show. Support is being provide by Riot Act, the band formed by former Riot guitarist Rick Ventura, performing a Riot repertoire from their classic 1977-1982 era. See all confirmed dates below.

Additionally, Raven are also finalizing their next studio album, which will be their first for Silver Lining Music, with details to be unveiled in the months to come.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Dante’s - Portland, OR

5 - Wise Hall - Vancouver, BC

6 - Alma - Tacoma, WA

8 - Aces High - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - The Coast - Ft. Collins, CO

10 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

11 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

12 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

13 - Photo City Music Hall - Rochester, NY

14 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

15 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

17 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

18 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

19 - Sonia - Boston, MA

20 - Geno’s - Portland, ME

21 - Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

22 - West York Inn - York, PA

23 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern - Raleigh, NC

25 - The Pour House Music Hall - Wilmington, NC

26 - Tribbles - Piedmont, SC

27 - Brickyard - Knoxville, TN

28 - The Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY

30 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

31 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH * Raven only

November

3 - Hi Tone Café - Memphis, TN

4 - Fractal Brewing Project - Huntsville, AL

5 - The Loft At Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

6 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Atlanta, GA * RAVEN only w/ Metallica

7 - Nice Guys - Cape Coral, FL

Raven:

John Gallagher - lead vocals, bass, 12-string bass

Mark Gallagher - guitar, vocals

Mike Heller - drums