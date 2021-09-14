RAVEN Announces Metal City U.S. Tour
September 14, 2021, an hour ago
The British/American metal trio Raven have announced the Metal City U.S. Tour for later this fall. The tour begins October 20 in Louisville, KY and runs through November 18 in Brooklyn, NY.
Founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run, "After an 18 month covid layoff, we had our 1st show back at the Alcatraz festival 3 weeks ago and we’re firing on all six cylinders! Really looking forward to this U.S. run ... will be unveiling some more Metal City songs and dust off a few classics! Also... if you don’t see your city here -hang in as we may well be doing a second leg early in 2022!!!”
The band are touring in support of their latest release Metal City, which is out now through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak, LP version, download and stream.
Dates:
October
20 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub
21 – Akron, OH – The Empire
22 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
24 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
25 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
29 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar
31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oil Room
November
3 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
6 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
7 – Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick
9 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
10 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s
14 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
15 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys Live
17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch