RAVEN Announces Metal City U.S. Tour

The British/American metal trio Raven have announced the Metal City U.S. Tour for later this fall. The tour begins October 20 in Louisville, KY and runs through November 18 in Brooklyn, NY.

Founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run, "After an 18 month covid layoff, we had our 1st show back at the Alcatraz festival 3 weeks ago and we’re firing on all six cylinders! Really looking forward to this U.S. run ... will be unveiling some more Metal City songs and dust off a few classics! Also... if you don’t see your city here -hang in as we may well be doing a second leg early in 2022!!!”

The band are touring in support of their latest release Metal City, which is out now through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak, LP version, download and stream.

Dates:

October

20 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub

21 – Akron, OH – The Empire

22 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

24 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

25 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

29 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Oil Room

November

3 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

5 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

6 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Brick By Brick

9 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

14 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

15 – Des Moines, IA – Leftys Live

17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Monarch