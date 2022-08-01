RAVEN Announces Wiped Out 40th Album Anniversary North American Tour
August 1, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Legendary NWOBHM metallers Raven is set to hit the road once more where they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic record Wiped Out and treating their fans by playing the album in full during each show.
Founding member John Gallagher comments, “Really looking forward to playing one of my personal favorite Raven albums, Wiped Out, in its entirety on this upcoming North American tour. There are a few songs on the album we never got to ever play live so that’s gonna be a blast!”
Joining Raven on the tour will be Riot Act, who will perform a Riot repertoire from their classic era (1977-1982). In a cynical musical landscape, where bands are not “gangs” but faceless corporations, Raven is a band that is real and proud of it. The Wiped Out 40th Anniversary Tour will kick off on September 22 in Jacksonville, Florida with more dates are to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at ravenlunatics.com.
Dates:
September
22 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
23 – New Orleans, LA – Santos
24 – Austin, TX – Lost Well
25 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
27 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
28 – Glendale, AZ – 44 Sports Grill
29 – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa
30 – Fresno, CA – Stummer’s
October
1 – San Francisco, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club (Raven only)
3 – Everett, WA – Tony V’s Garage
4 – Portland, OR – Dante’s
8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High
9 – Ft. Collins, CO – The Coast
11 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club
12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
14 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
15 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
17 – Cleveland, OH – No Class
18 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
20 – Portland, ME – Geno’s
21 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
23 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
26 – Piedmont, SC – Tribbles
27 – Knoxville, TN – Brickyard
Raven:
John Gallagher - lead vocals, bass, 12-string bass
Mark Gallagher - guitar, vocals
Mike Heller – drums