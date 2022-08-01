RAVEN Announces Wiped Out 40th Album Anniversary North American Tour

Legendary NWOBHM metallers Raven is set to hit the road once more where they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic record Wiped Out and treating their fans by playing the album in full during each show.

Founding member John Gallagher comments, “Really looking forward to playing one of my personal favorite Raven albums, Wiped Out, in its entirety on this upcoming North American tour. There are a few songs on the album we never got to ever play live so that’s gonna be a blast!”

Joining Raven on the tour will be Riot Act, who will perform a Riot repertoire from their classic era (1977-1982). In a cynical musical landscape, where bands are not “gangs” but faceless corporations, Raven is a band that is real and proud of it. The Wiped Out 40th Anniversary Tour will kick off on September 22 in Jacksonville, Florida with more dates are to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at ravenlunatics.com.

Dates:

September

22 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

23 – New Orleans, LA – Santos

24 – Austin, TX – Lost Well

25 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

27 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

28 – Glendale, AZ – 44 Sports Grill

29 – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa

30 – Fresno, CA – Stummer’s

October

1 – San Francisco, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club (Raven only)

3 – Everett, WA – Tony V’s Garage

4 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

9 – Ft. Collins, CO – The Coast

11 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

14 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

15 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

17 – Cleveland, OH – No Class

18 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

20 – Portland, ME – Geno’s

21 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

26 – Piedmont, SC – Tribbles

27 – Knoxville, TN – Brickyard

Raven:

John Gallagher - lead vocals, bass, 12-string bass

Mark Gallagher - guitar, vocals

Mike Heller – drums