RAVEN Debut Lyric Video For New Single "Rock This Town"

Raven have released a new single and lyric video, for the song "Rock This Town". The song is taken from the new compilation album, Leave 'Em Bleeding, available in September. Watch the clip below.

Experts agree: Without Raven, neither thrash nor speed metal would exist in their current form. The British trio around the Gallagher brothers John (bass, vocals) and Mark (guitar) not only released some of the most important albums of the NWOBHM era, but they also had a lasting influence on an entire generation of musicians in the early 1980s.

Much has changed since then, often either becoming vestigial or vanishing completely. Raven, however, have persevered, immortalizing themselves in the annals of music history with an imposing presence that continues up to this day. Not least through two studio albums that perfectly represent the recent works of the group: ExtermiNation (2015) and Metal City (2020). To the great delight of their fans, Raven will be touring again in the foreseeable future - performing their new album Leave ´Em Bleeding, featuring the best of the past seven years plus some red-hot bonus tracks.

“In a way, this record is a retrospective on the past seven years, which were hugely important to us, even if they haven’t always been easy”, is how John Gallagher describes their songs "Top Of The Mountain", "Metal City", "The Power", "Destroy All Monsters" and "Battle March/Tank Treads". The first three tracks mentioned are from Metal City, the following two from ExtermiNation. This glimpse into the past is rounded off by a live version of "Crash Bang Wallop", found in its original version on the 2019 concert album Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live..., a special testimony to the boundless power of this band, which - in addition to the Gallagher brothers - is completed by drummer Mike Heller.

As a special gift to their large crowd of followers, Raven treats us to six bonus tracks one shouldn’t miss out on. It starts with "Necessary Evil", one of the first three Raven songs after Mark Gallagher's serious accident in November 2001, when the guitarist was half-buried by a six-meter wall and had to undergo several surgeries to treat his severe injuries. Although the band was back on stage mere two years later, it wasn’t until 2009 that they could start working on their comeback album Walk Through Fire, with "Necessary Evil" as its spectacular finale.

Second bonus track is their Montrose number "Space Station #5" (Mark Gallagher: “During the early years, we often ended our shows with this song”), followed by "Malice In Geordieland", a superb outtake from the session for ExtermiNation.

Second cover song on Leave ´Em Bleeding is their Thin Lizzy number "Bad Reputation". Gallagher comments: “We`ve always been total Lizzy fans. I`ve never seen them live, unfortunately, but their influence on us and many others is huge.”

Rounding off the list of bonus tracks are "Rock This Town" and "Stay Hard" (Live); both come with exciting back stories. Gallagher: “’Rock This Town’ was produced by Michael Wagner in Nashville in March 2018 and features us as a trio live in the studio. The recording is just too powerful to have it sit in a drawer and collect dust. The live version of ‘Stay Hard’ is a 2017 recording from The Vanguard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. An employee of the club recorded the show and gave it to us on a flash drive. We haven't played ‘Stay Hard’ too often, so in that sense the release is a little special.”

Six bonus tracks in perfect balance to the six “regular” songs, meaning twelve Raven highlights in total that leave you wanting more, especially regarding the concerts that will hopefully be taking place very soon!

Leave 'Em Bleeding will be released on September 30 via SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak, LP version, bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting

"Top Of The Mountain"

"Metal City"

"The Power"

"Destroy All Monsters"

"Battle March / Tank Treads"

"Crash Bang Wallop" (live)

"Necessary Evil"

"Space Station #5"

"Malice In Geordieland"

"Bad Reputation"

"Rock This Town"

"Stay Hard" (live)

"Rock This Town" lyric video:

Raven is set to hit the road once more where they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic record Wiped Out and treating their fans by playing the album in full during each show.

John Gallagher comments, “Really looking forward to playing one of my personal favorite Raven albums, Wiped Out, in its entirety on this upcoming North American tour. There are a few songs on the album we never got to ever play live so that’s gonna be a blast!”

Joining Raven on the tour will be Riot Act, who will perform a Riot repertoire from their classic era (1977-1982). In a cynical musical landscape, where bands are not “gangs” but faceless corporations, Raven is a band that is real and proud of it. The Wiped Out 40th Anniversary Tour will kick off on September 22 in Jacksonville, Florida with more dates are to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at ravenlunatics.com.

Dates:

September

22 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

23 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

24 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

28 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Grill

29 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

30 - Fresno, CA - Stummer’s

October

1 - San Francisco, CA - Eli’s Mile High Club (Raven only)

3 - Everett, WA - Tony V’s Garage

4 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

9 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Coast

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Rock Club

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

14 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

17 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

18 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

20 - Portland, ME - Geno’s

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

26 - Piedmont, SC - Tribbles

27 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard

Raven:

John Gallagher - lead vocals, bass, 12-string bass

Mark Gallagher - guitar, vocals

Mike Heller - drums