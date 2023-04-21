RAVEN TIDE Release "Warriors" Single And Lyric Video

Italian metallers, Raven Tide, returns with their new single, "Warriors". The song, which is available today on all music streaming platforms and presented with a lyric video, is a real preview of a new concept made of sci-fi graphics and a new style that will take the final shape with the upcoming releases.

With "Warriors", Raven Tide show once again how to combine the energy of metal with engaging melodies and deep lyrics.

The production of "Warriors" has been treated in detail, with a powerful and incisive sound that reflects the determination and the energy that distinguishes the new course of the band. The single was recorded and mixed by Claudio Biancalani (Sound Check Studio, Prato - Italy) and mastered by Roberto Priori (PriStudio, Bologna - Italy), while the lyric video was edited by Stefano Mastronicola.

The band said, "We are very excited about the release of 'Warriors'. This song represents for us a new beginning, a real turning point. The song, in fact, tells the story of an inner battle, the fight against fears and insecurities to become stronger, be a real warriors day after day and make dreams come true. After the struggling period we all have been through, this new single will finally give us the charge for a series of new and increasingly larger goals that we can not wait to share with all our fans."

"Warriors" is just the first single in a series of new songs that Raven Tide have in store. The band has announced to be working on a new album, which will be released in October under the name Eleven.

All that remains is to listen to "Warriors", discover the new sound of Raven Tide and wait for the next releases.